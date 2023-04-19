News you can trust since 1948
Hannah finds national gold in Sheffield and Aberdeen and a bronze for Megan

​It’s been a fantastic few days for City of Peterborough (COPs) swimmer Hannah Willis.

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:14 BST
Megan Donovan (left) and Hannah Willis.Megan Donovan (left) and Hannah Willis.
Megan Donovan (left) and Hannah Willis.

The 16 year-old Spalding High School student followed a glorious gold medal at the British Championships at Ponds Forge International Sports centre in Sheffield with a gold, a silver and two bronze medals at the Scottish Championships in Aberdeen.

Willis won her gold medals in the 50m backstroke. They were her first national titles.

A silver arrived the in 100m butterfly and she collected bronze medals in the 200m butterfly and backstroke events after reaching five finals in the Scottish Championships.

Clubmate Megan Donovan also made five finals in Aberdeen and returned home with a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke.

COPs head coach Ben Negus said: “Hannah and Megan have worked incredibly hard to achieve these great results.

"They both have learned a lot and showed great resilience and team spirit supporting one another.”

