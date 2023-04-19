Hannah finds national gold in Sheffield and Aberdeen and a bronze for Megan

Megan Donovan (left) and Hannah Willis.

The 16 year-old Spalding High School student followed a glorious gold medal at the British Championships at Ponds Forge International Sports centre in Sheffield with a gold, a silver and two bronze medals at the Scottish Championships in Aberdeen.

Willis won her gold medals in the 50m backstroke. They were her first national titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A silver arrived the in 100m butterfly and she collected bronze medals in the 200m butterfly and backstroke events after reaching five finals in the Scottish Championships.

Clubmate Megan Donovan also made five finals in Aberdeen and returned home with a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke.

COPs head coach Ben Negus said: “Hannah and Megan have worked incredibly hard to achieve these great results.