News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
36 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
41 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
43 minutes ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
1 hour ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

Gunthorpe's GB gymnast Jake heads for European Championships as a two-time British champion

​Gunthorpe’s GB gymnast Tony Jarman will fly to the European Championships in Turkey next week as a two-time British champion

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Jake Jarman with a gold medal from the 2022 European Championships. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.Jake Jarman with a gold medal from the 2022 European Championships. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.
Jake Jarman with a gold medal from the 2022 European Championships. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

​Jarman won gold at in the vault & parallel bars competitions at this year’s British Championships in LIverpool and picked up silvers in the floor and high bar.

The 21 year-old finished an excellent second behind Adam Tobin in the all-around event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jarman will be joined in Turkey by GB’s greatest ever gymnast, double-Olympic gold medal winner Max Whitlock OBE.

GB won the team event at last year’s European Championships when Jarman took gold in the vault.

Most Popular

Also in 2022 Jarman became the first Brit to win four Commonwealth Gold medals.

This year’s European Championships star on Tuesday, April 11.

Tony JarmanTurkeyLiverpool