Jake Jarman with a gold medal from the 2022 European Championships. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

​Jarman won gold at in the vault & parallel bars competitions at this year’s British Championships in LIverpool and picked up silvers in the floor and high bar.

The 21 year-old finished an excellent second behind Adam Tobin in the all-around event.

Jarman will be joined in Turkey by GB’s greatest ever gymnast, double-Olympic gold medal winner Max Whitlock OBE.

GB won the team event at last year’s European Championships when Jarman took gold in the vault.

Also in 2022 Jarman became the first Brit to win four Commonwealth Gold medals.