Gunthorpe's GB gymnast Jake heads for European Championships as a two-time British champion
Gunthorpe’s GB gymnast Tony Jarman will fly to the European Championships in Turkey next week as a two-time British champion
Jarman won gold at in the vault & parallel bars competitions at this year’s British Championships in LIverpool and picked up silvers in the floor and high bar.
The 21 year-old finished an excellent second behind Adam Tobin in the all-around event.
Jarman will be joined in Turkey by GB’s greatest ever gymnast, double-Olympic gold medal winner Max Whitlock OBE.
GB won the team event at last year’s European Championships when Jarman took gold in the vault.
Also in 2022 Jarman became the first Brit to win four Commonwealth Gold medals.
This year’s European Championships star on Tuesday, April 11.