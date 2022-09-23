Gunthorpe Gymnast will be going for gold again, this time in the World Championships

Jake Jarman celebrates a gold medal at the European Championships in Munich. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images).

Jarman has enjoyed a spectacular year so far with four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham followed by two more golds in the European Championships in Munich, Germany.

The first World Championships to take place in the UK since 2015 start on October 29.

The GB team begins its campaign on October 31 and will be going for an unprecedented treble of three team golds in a calendar year.