Gunthorpe Gymnast will be going for gold again, this time in the World Championships
Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman will compete at the World Championships in Liverpool next month.
Jarman has enjoyed a spectacular year so far with four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham followed by two more golds in the European Championships in Munich, Germany.
The first World Championships to take place in the UK since 2015 start on October 29.
The GB team begins its campaign on October 31 and will be going for an unprecedented treble of three team golds in a calendar year.
Jarman said: “Being part of this team is very special and after two major championships back-to-back, going into this World Championships together feels like a big moment."