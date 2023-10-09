Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman makes GB history at the World Championships with stunning performance
European champion Jarman, 21, clinched gold with an overall score of 15.050 in Antwerp, Belgium.
"It's doesn't feel real yet. I just can't believe it," Jarman told the BBC.
Jarman finished ahead of American Khoi Young (14.849) in the final with Ukraine's Nazar Chepurnyi claiming bronze (14.766).
"I was definitely nervous competing, especially for that first vault," Jarman added. "As soon as I landed that first vault, instantly I shut all my emotions down."
The Briton was the only gymnast to attempt the high-difficulty Yonekura vault, perfectly landing it to gain a huge opening score of 15.4.
He added a strong second attempt of 14.7 to seal victory by 0.201 points.
The vault helped Jarman secure a first individual medal at world level and further showcases his potential ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Last year he claimed four golds at the Commonwealth Games, took European gold in vault and was also a world bronze medallist in the team event.
Jarman said: "I'm just super proud to be able to perform the way I did under that stress and pressure. It gives me a huge confidence boost, especially leading up to next year.
"The Yonekura vault has been years in the making," added Jarman. "The first time I did it was in 2017, and that was in a foam pit. I have been building it since then and it has been really hard.
"It's a very precise piece to have to get right. If you are slightly off on the take-off it will send you off, so it's down to a fraction of a second with the timing.
"For me, it can be quite a nerve-wracking vault, so to be able to do it I was over the moon."
Jarman had earlier helped GB men to a fourth place finish in the team event.