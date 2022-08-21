Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman holds his nerve to seal a European Championship gold medal for GB
Jake Jarman and Britain’s gymnasts warned they are ready to ‘do some more damage’ after winning a stunning team gold at the European Championships on Saturday.
Huntingdon Gym Club star Jarman joined forces with Joe Fraser, James Hall, Giarnni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch to deliver a dazzling display and beat Italy and Turkey in Munich.
Jarman, 20, won four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and continued his remarkable season on the European stage.
England also grabbed team glory in Birmingham and believe they’ve laid down a major marker ahead of today’s individual events and October’s World Championships in Liverpool.
Jarman said: “I couldn’t be happier with the success we’ve had over the last few months.
“We’ve been training day in, day out and to pull off the score that we got gives us a lot of hope that we can do well on a world stage.”
Britain racked up a total team score of 254.295 after Jarman held his nerve on the high bar to clinch victory.
"The encouragement got me through that last routine,"Jarman added. “I was definitely nervous! The boys give me that extra energy and adrenaline that makes all the difference. The reaction of everyone afterwards was an incredible moment."
The team will now turn their attention to Sunday’s individual apparatus events, with Fraser competing on the pommel horse and parallel bars and Jarman flying the British flag on the bars.
Regini-Moran has qualified for all three of the floor, vault and parallel bars events as Britain bid to bag more major glory on the big stage.
The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, takes place 11th-21st August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the German city. Watch daily live coverage across BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website