Jarman romped home in the vault competition to add to his successes on the floor, the all-around competition and with England in the team event.

It was a history-making performance from Jarman who became the first male English gymnast to win four golds in a single Commonwealth Games. Peterborough-born Jarman is also the first Englishman to win four goal medals at the same Games since shooter Mick Gault in Kuala Lumpur 24 years ago.

He has won half of the eight gold medals won by the England gymnastics team at the Birmingham Games.

It was another superb display from the 20 year-old Huntingdon Gym club member. He produced two near-perfect vaults to beat his England teammate Giarnni Regini-Moran into second with Australian James Bacuet finishing third.

Speaking on the BBC former Olympic, World and European gymnastics medallist Beth Tweddle said: “Jake Jarman has got natural spacial awareness. Yyou don't have to teach him to know how many twists he's done.