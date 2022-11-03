Jake Jarman in action in LIverpool. Photo: Simone Ferraro

In doing so Joe Fraser, Courtney Tulloch, Jarman, Giarnni Regini-Moran and James Hall snagged an Olympic quota place at the first opportunity.

It was Britain's second-ever men's team medal, their first coming on home soil in Glasgow in 2015.

They have finished fourth at the last two Olympics and fifth at the last two World Championships, with this result representing a major breakthrough.

Pommel horse, traditionally a British strength thanks to three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock, nearly proved their undoing.

Whitlock - summarising in the BBC studio - watched on as Fraser and Hall both fell on his trademark apparatus.

But Tulloch shone on rings and 2019 world champion Fraser scored 15.000 on parallel bars to overhaul Italy for a podium place.

Jarman’s impressive high bar routine sealed third place and a bronze medal.

Gold went to China and silver to Japan.

