Gunthorpe gymnast helps GB to a World Championship team medal
A Great Britain team including Peterborough man Jake Jarman came back from the brink to win men's team bronze and qualify for the Olympics at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.
In doing so Joe Fraser, Courtney Tulloch, Jarman, Giarnni Regini-Moran and James Hall snagged an Olympic quota place at the first opportunity.
It was Britain's second-ever men's team medal, their first coming on home soil in Glasgow in 2015.
They have finished fourth at the last two Olympics and fifth at the last two World Championships, with this result representing a major breakthrough.
Pommel horse, traditionally a British strength thanks to three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock, nearly proved their undoing.
Whitlock - summarising in the BBC studio - watched on as Fraser and Hall both fell on his trademark apparatus.
But Tulloch shone on rings and 2019 world champion Fraser scored 15.000 on parallel bars to overhaul Italy for a podium place.
Jarman’s impressive high bar routine sealed third place and a bronze medal.
Gold went to China and silver to Japan.
The World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 will be one of the largest international sporting events ever to be held in the city. Over 500 gymnasts from more than 70 countries will compete at the M&S Bank Arena from 29 October to 6 November 2022. Tickets are available at www.2022worldgymnastics.com/tickets.