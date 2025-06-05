Great weekend for the Goodale family as hat-trick of wins are secured

PACTRAC athletes Byron Stother, Ophelia Goodale, Hugo Flikweert and Bea Faith are pictured with Tim Don

PACTRAC athlete Emily Goodale came home as first female in the Sprint Triathlon at Uppingham, with Gill Bates finishing third in her age group.

Goodale was 22 seconds behind at the start of the bike section, but soon took the lead which she extended to almost two minutes before gaining a further 30 seconds on the run to claim the victory.

A total of 10 junior members finished the various junior aquathlons. Ophelia and Phoebe Goodale both won their respective age groups, completing a triple age group win for the family!

In the TriStart Aquathlon, Parker Anthony had another good race. He came out of the swim just nine seconds behind and he held that gap on the run to finish in second place.

The team were also able to Tim Don, the 2006 World Triathlon Champion and triple Olympian (2000, 2004 and 2008), whose son Hugo competed in the same age group as PACTRAC'S Hugo Flikweert.

Results: Sprint Triathlon - Emily Goodale (8:09; 47:21; 24:42 = 1:20:12) AG 1 first female; Gill Bates (14:31; 58:52; 34:53 = 1:48:16) AG 3rd; TriStart Aquathlon - Parker Anthony (1:28; 3:34 = 5:02) AG 2nd; TriStar 1 Aquathlon - Byron Stother (3:47; 7:30 = 11:17 ); Mallory Faith (3:37; 8:56 = 12:33); Orla Caskey (4:24: 10:50 = 15:14); TriStar 2 Aquathlon - Ophelia Goodale (4:04; 9:24 = 13:28) AG 1st; Hugo Flikweert (4:57; 10:15 = 15:12) AG 12th; India Lazenby (5:09; 11:42 = 16:51) AG 10th; TriStar 3 Aquathlon - Bentley Anthony (7:27; 14:09 = 21:36) AG 8th; Bea Faith (6:10; 16:09 = 22:19) AG 7th; Youth Aquathlon - Phoebe Goodale (6:16; 14:14 = 20:30) AG 1st.

The first PACTRAC Mini-Series of the year took place at Oundle over the usual course and distances of a 400-metre swim in the 25m pool, one nine-mile loop on the bike around Glapthorn and the Benefields, with two sporting inclines and two good descents, and a 3.1m run out to Glapthorn and back.

Adam Clark was first out of the water, with Julia Kingsley 12 seconds back and Max Daniels a further 19 seconds behind, the latter two competing in their first Mini-Series races.

Paul Lunn soon followed with a 40-second deficit on Clark, while six more swimmers came out in the next 20-seconds, including both Susie Freeman and Sophie Robotham in what turned out to be a very competitive ladies race.

Lunn smashed the bike leg to come in 1:40 clear of Jaap (bike) and Hugo Flikweert (swim and run), who were racing as a relay team.

Clark came in 1:47 behind Lunn, with Graeme Kane, Rob Hammond and Nathan Keir each coming in off the bike at further 20-second intervals.

Not far behind, Robotham established a 15-second lead over defending champion Freeman, but the latter gradually clawed this back on the run, with the pair running together before Freeman pulled away to take the win by just five seconds; even catching Chris Pike on the line to split the pair further.

Robotham gave her all and achieved a personal best time on the course by 6 mins 34 secs.

Lunn had the fastest run of the day to extend his lead to three minutes over Clark by the finish, with Kane making small inroads to finish a further 13-seconds behind in third. A total of 10 athletes beat the hour mark.

Annie Thorpe used the event as practice for her half-ironman debut at Grafham Water four days later, whilst Georgina Jennings set a new over 80s record, competing for the first time in her new age group.

There are five more events in the Mini-Series which finishes on July 2.

Results: 1 Paul Lunn (6:04; 22:26; 19:30 = 48:00); 2 Adam Clark (5:24; 24:53; 20:43 = 51:00); 3 Graeme Kane (6:18; 24:15; 20:40 = 51:13); 4 Rob Hammond (6:40; 24:20; 21:31 = 52:31); 5 Nathan Keir (6:26; 24:53; 22:58 = 54:17); 6 Christian Richards (6:22; 27:08; 23:24 =56:54); 7 Susie Freeman (6:16; 27:50; 23:09 = 57:15); 8 Chris Pike (7:52; 25:38; 23:46 = 57:16); 9 Sophie Robotham (6:16; 27:35; 23:29 = 57:20)

Steve Hope completed his third European Triathlon in as many weekends with an Olympic distance draft-legal event at Lac de l’Heure near Froidchapelle in Belgium.

After a decent 1,500 metre lake swim, Hope managed to work with a good group on the bike, hanging on around the dead turns and steep inclines, before putting his new shoes to good effect with an improved running performance, that saw him move into second place in his Age Group.

Result: 130 Steve Hope (31:42; 78:09; 49:26 = 2:39:17).

Eleanor Pike picked up second in her age group in the Grafman half-ironman distance triathlon at Grafham Water.

At her first outing at this distance, Pike recorded just over six hours, while Phil Groves led the team home and Sara Pearce opened her season’s account.

Results: 54 Phil Groves (41:41; 2:52:41; 1:36:02 = 5:10:24) AG 5th; 137 Andy Martin (45:50; 2:59:42; 2:09:54 = 5:55:26) AG 15th; 150 Eleanor Pike (34:16; 3:20:50; 2:06:42 = 6:01:48) AG 2nd; 185 Sara Pearce (41:19; 3:26:29 ; 2:18:04 = 6:25:52) AG 4th.