Darren Wells of Yaxley Runners during the final Frostbite League race of the season.

​Scott Cameron won in a time of 37.47, with Aaron Scott second in 38.35. Ben Heron placed third, just a second behind Scott.

James Gelsthorpe was the fourth Harrier home in a time of 39.33.Adding to Helpston’s successes, Phillipa Taylor was the first over 55 lady home in 47.22 while Jim Morris placed 39th with a time of 45.25, and Martin Randall finished 46th in 45.54.

Yaxley’s Abi Kefford found herself on the podium running a time of 45.54 to finish as second lady.

Yaxley Runners at the final Frostbite League race of the season.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Kirk Brawn placed sixth with a 40.27 clocking with Yaxley’s Danny Snipe 11th in 41.45.

Min Migs, also of Yaxley placed 32nd with a 44.50 clocking.

Jayne Connor of Yaxley was second over 50 in 51.01 with Alison Staines of PANVAC third, 45 seconds further back.

FROSTBITE LEAGUE

​​Yaxley Runners finished as runners up to Hunts AC at the end of a rain and flood truncated Frostbite League season.

The final race at Jubilee Park in Huntingdon was held on a fittingly wet Sunday, and Yaxley secured second place on the day to confirm their end of season runners up spot for the second year running

Glenn Watts of March AC was a clear race winner, with PANVAC’s Michael Major placing 10th.

Yaxley did what they often do, packing plenty of runners into the higher placings.

Darren Wells placed 11th with Craig Bradley 12th. Will Elliott, Ashley Winch and Daniel Holland finished 16th, 17th and 18th respectively.

The club also supplied two of the leading women with Kayleigh Longfoot second and Ellie Piccaver sixth.

PANVAC’s Rebecca Lee finished eighth with Josie Knight ninth.Yaxley were the highest placed local club in the junior race finishing third. Ben Garfield placed sixth with Brodie Homewood and Xander Gunn 18th and 19th.

PANVAC were fourth in the end of series junior league standings, with Yaxley fifth.

INTER COUNTIES CROSS COUNTRY

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC were well represented at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championship staged at Wollaton Park in Nottingham.

Representing Lincolnshire Thomas Preston had a good run placing 31st in the under 17 boys race.

Wearing a Cambridgeshire vest Tobias Goodwin finished 235th with Lincolnshire's. Noah Fell was 276th.

Three PANVAC ladies ran for Lincolnshire in the senior women's race with Molly Peel 105th, Ellie Rainbow 130th and Hannah Knight 172nd. Their Lincolnshire team placed 15th.

Yaxley's Kayleigh Longfoot and Ellie Piccaver were both representing Cambridgeshire. Longfoot placed 147th with Piccaver 233rd.

Nathan Bunting finished 123nd running for Cambridgeshire in the senior men's race.

Cambridgeshire’s Olivia Walker and Elizabeth Eames were 102nd and 134th under 20 women, while Josie Knight placed 79th in a Lincolnshire vest with Hannah Taylor 126th.

Isaac Fell was 119th in the under 20 men's race running for Lincolnshire.

Both representing Cambridgeshire, Erin Walker finished 178th in the under 17 girls race with Olivia Peach 199th under 13 girl.

OUNDLE 20

Bushfield Jogger Jake Norman finished fifth in the Oundle 20 on Sunday, braving the driving rain to cross the line in a time of 2:01.26.

Three other local men made the top 40 with Jason Bishop of Bushfield 23rd in 2:12.57. Darren Maddison of Yaxley placed 37th in 2:28.17 10 seconds up on PANVAC’s Oliver Mason in 38th.

Elisabeth Sennit Clough, also of PANVAC, clocked 2:38.58 to finish as 16th lady with Eye’s Sam Cullen and Ros Loutit of Yaxley both recording times of 2:41.04 to finish 25th and 25th.

Loutit was also the leading over 60 lady. Becki Witton of Bushfield placed 29th in 2:45.56.

The accompanying 5km race was won by PANVAC’s Tadas Kalkauskas in a time of 18.06.

The Clough sisters Rebekah and Sarah were the second and third junior girls running the race together to both finish in 26.41.