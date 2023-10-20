Great kickboxing results from Hicks fighters at one of the toughest events on the calendar

The Hicks Elite team at the Bristol Open from left Aaron Leonard, Shiv Panchal, Oliver Profitt, Sophie Hicks, Keris Hooker, Lucy Hicks, Arshan Nash, Harlee Hooker, Ravi Panchal, Josh Leonard, Hollie Brook, Sensei Hicks.

​The world’s best converge on a two-day competition that attracts the crème de la crème of British fighters as well some of the world’s best teams.

The male and female champions at the event take home £5k each so it’s a target for the biggest names in the sport.

Hicks’ members didn’t have their eyes on that level of prize, but just stepping foot in such a renowned arena to take part was an achievement for a club from Peterborough and their gifted elite performers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

Rapidly-improving Hollie Brook finished on the podium in both her sections, claiming a second place in the ‘Points Children’s Girls Over 36kg beginners’ category and third in the ‘Points Children’s Girls Over 36kg’ competition.

Other outstanding podium finishes were achieved by Sophie Hicks in the ‘3rd Light Con Older Cadets Girls Under 65kg’ event and Ravi Panchal in the ‘3rd Points Younger Cadets Boys Under 32kg’ category.

But the club’s own ‘fighter of the day’ award went to Joshua Leonard who looked better than ever before he was forced out of his competition on medical advice after taking an unfortunate knock on the shoulder.

Leonard showed superb technique and landed some impressive blows to look like the fighter to beat before he was withdrawn.