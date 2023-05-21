Benjamin Basso in action for Panthers.

The Crendon Panthers take on A47 rivals King’s Lynn in a crunch Showground clash, with track record holder Bewley stepping into the vacant No.1 berth for the night after Richard Lawson did a superb job in last Thursday’s reverse fixture in Norfolk.

Elsewhere in the side, Richie Worrall is expected to return after missing the trip to King’s Lynn with a shoulder injury, whilst Jordan Jenkins is also back in the Rising Star berth after having to sit out a mandatory concussion absence after his recent crash at Ipswich.

It’s undoubtedly a vital fixture for the Panthers who are desperate to end their losing sequence, and they face a Stars side who have had their own problems on the road this year with defeats already at Wolverhampton and Ipswich, as well as at Sheffield in the KO Cup.

Lynn boss Alex Brady has already stated his side’s intent to take an away win, with memories of the dramatic fixture between the teams last July which Panthers took 46-44 – the last time they won a match in the Premiership.

The visitors are once again without skipper Josh Pickering who has not recovered from a shoulder injury, and they bring in Tom Brennan to guest at reserve with the Belle Vue man having contributed 7+2 in the main body of the side in the Aces’ mid-April win at Alwalton.

Recent Panthers title-winner Michael Palm Toft lines up at No.5 whilst the key for the visitors as usual could be former World No.2 Krzysztof Kasprzak, a previous track record holder at Peterborough.

Good news for Panthers was the fact that Danish star Benjamin Basso showed no ill effects from a shoulder knock he took at King’s Lynn when he rode for Glasgow 24 hours later and scored 11+3 against Scunthorpe.

And he’s stressed that there is still a strong mood of determination to get Panthers moving upwards in 2023, in a situation where one win could make a huge difference to confidence.

Basso said: “You’ve always got to believe, and maybe we are just on point on Monday – hopefully we are!

“We are sick and tired of losing and being at the bottom of the table, so we need to turn it around and it’s got to be now or never.”

PETERBOROUGH: Dan Bewley, Hans Andersen, Benjamin Basso, Richie Worrall, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Ben Cook, Jordan Jenkins.