Gray's long winning-streak came to an end, but he still heads plenty of pool ranking charts

Mark Gray (right).

Local pool ace Mark Gray’s remarkable 29-game winning streak came to an end in the Seniors UK Pool Masters tournament in Ossett, Wakefield.

Gray started out as defending champion, and as tournament favourite, after winning his last three events. He had won his previous 25 matches which was virtually unheard of in competitive pool.

Gray stretched that run by grinding out wins of 9-6 against England international Dave Shand, 9-6 again against Terry Hunt and then 9-7 from 7-2 down against local player Andy Appleton. The Bourne Snooker Centre professional then beat Lee Irwin 9-7 after trailing early in the match to book a quarter-final spot against Leicester legend Tommy Donlon.

Unfortunately a couple of errors proved costly and Dolan triumphed 9-6.

“It’s impossible to win every game you play,” Gray said. “But it’s great to be consistent and to reach the business end of most competitions, and to have a 29-game winning streak is crazy really. It will probably never happen again.

“I still have plenty of competitions coming up later this year so hopefully I can get another win.”

Gray (52) is currently ranked number one on the IRPT (International Rules Pool Tour) Seniors Tour, and number one both the IRPT Amateur Tour and the Southern Seniors Tour. He is number two on the IRPT Over 40s Tour.