Gray tickled pink to be back on top of the UK 9-ball pool rankings, Court competition and Whirlwind to hit Yaxley

Mark Gray is the UK's number one 9-ball pool player again.

The Bourne Snooker Centre professional started the 103-man event in GB9 Ball Tour Event 4 at Mercure Hotel, Telford as number two in the country, but with number one Imran Majid and number 3 Darren Appleton away competing in the US Open, Gray moved back to the top of the UK charts by winning the title.

It was a nerve-racking final against big-breaking Adam Benn Smith from Sunderland, but in the deciding frame at 10-10 the UK number four missed a difficult five ball which Gray then slotted skilfully under pressure before going on to clear up and claim the £1550 first prize.

Gray had come back from 8-5 down to beat Londoner Michael Brisley in the third round rather luckily, but he was a comfortable winner of his other matches before the final.

His other victims were Richard Fulwell (London) 9-3, Paul Taylor (London) 9-0, Kev Simpson (Derby) 9-5, Richard Jones (Cambs) 9-0 and Jon McAllister (Coventry) 9-5.

McAllister had beaten Gray in the final of a recent event.

Gray’s success was even more impressive as he was playing competitive snooker in the run-up to the Telford event.

Gray was invited to compete in the ‘Snooker 900,’ the biggest amateur event of all time, in Reading with each match lasting 900 seconds with a 15-second shot clock.

He surprised himself by winning his group which included top prodigy Ryan Davies from Wales as he hadn’t played at this level for some time, but he then lost to top junior Alfie Lee (son of former world number 5 Stephen Lee) who went on to qualify for finals night later in the year when the first prize is £10k.

Gray won £500 and has expressed gratitude to his sponsors Ayliff’s Garage Ltd, Peaker Pattinson Auctioneers Ltd & Bourne Snooker Centre.

Gray is due to play a 9-ball competition in the Cueball Promotion series at Riley’s in Leicester on Sunday when he will be seeking a hat-trick of wins in the event.

COURT IN SESSION

Gray will therefore be unable to defend the AG Snooker Players Championship at the Court Club, Bretton, on Sunday when top amateurs will compete for a £325 first prize.

Last year's runner-up Jim Howe faces a tough opener against city favourite Gavin Cork, while reigning ‘Shootout’ champion Harvey Chandler is due to play Skegness talent Jamie Turner.

Sam Boome launches his snooker comeback against Matt Brown and Russell Huxter, who halted Gray's incredible 33-match winning run on tour last month, will need to beat Kristian Willetts to top the rankings for the first time.

The tournament is a best-of-five frame knock-out, and is the Legends Tour's fifth event of the year, with play beginning at 10am.

WHIRLWIND IN YAXLEY

AG Snooker are bringing the 'Whirlwind' Jimmy White to Yaxley British Legion Club on December 10 for an evening of top class entertainment.