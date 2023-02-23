Gray beats the young guns in big snooker shoot-out

Snooker shoot-out finalists Harvey Chandler (left) and Mark Gray.

The serial title winner defeated defending champion Harvey Chandler 73-15 to pocket the £250 top prize and lift the Mark Housden Trophy for the first time.

Gray used all his experience in the one frame knock-out competition by beating Darren Bampkin, Vaughan Lutkin and Connor Kelly en route to a final showdown with Chandler, who himself had played some excellent snooker throughout the day, compiling breaks of 84, 76 and 50 in earlier rounds.

Gray’s best breaks were runs of 56 and 39, but his tactical game was in fine order.

Gray said: “It’s always an interesting format playing one frame games. Your safety play needs to be spot on and you can’t afford to miss easy pots as it could be your last shot before you go home.

"Harvey was probably the favourite as he’s a full-time snooker player and has been on and off the pro tour in the last few years.

"He was the player of the day really with big breaks to win his three frames to get to the final.

"I just used my experience and made the frame tactical to get the job done. It’s good to know at nearly 50 years old I can still compete with these young guns!”