'Granite' Gray was rock solid as he completed a hat-trick of pool title wins

Mark Gray (left) and Alex Cameron before the final in Leicester.

Local pool ace Mark ‘Granite’ Gray has completed a title hat-trick by winning an International Rules Amateur Tour event in Leicester.

Gray travelled with confidence after winning titles in Weston Super Mare and Hatfield in recent weeks and it showed as he won his first tournament on this tour to collect the £1050 first prize.

The 51 year-old finished as champion in the 96-man field beating final opponent Alex Cameron from Somerset 6-5 courtesy of a brilliant last frame clearance.

All matches were a race to six and Gray won 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 and 6-4 on his way to the final. He came from 2-0 down in a couple of those frames.

Gray, the resident professional at Bourne Snooker Centre, said: “I had been solid on this tour with 2 quarter finals & a last 16, so to go and win this event was a great result for me. Just to be competing with a lot of the younger players and coming out on top at my age means a lot. It’s one thing winning over 40 & over 50 events, so this is up there with one of my best wins on the ball pool scene.”

Peterborough’s Sean Hackett was beaten in the last 32 and fellow city man Steve Singh fell at the last 64 stage.