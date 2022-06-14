The Bourne Snooker Club professional came out on top of 106 entrants for the GB9 Ball Tour Event 2 in Telford beating cue sports legend Darren Appleton 11-9 in a terrific final.
Gray was 4-1 down early on, but battled back to knock Imran Majid off the top of the UK rankings.
Gray beat Majid 9-5 in his semi-final after seeing off New Zealand number one Matt Edwards 9-3 in his quarter-final. Gray won the last six racks against a player who will be representing his country at this week’s 9-ball pool World Cup.
In the last 16 Gray beat Jake Newlove 9-2 to gain revenge for a recent defeat on the new Ultimate Pool 8-ball tour.
Gray also gained comfortable wins against Ali Asgar Merchant (9-1), Graham Hickman (9-5) and Yan Yong (9-3).The 48 year-old, who has been on winning European teams against the United States in the Mosconi Cup, also beat a field of 26 to win the annual Rack and Roll American Pool open at Leicester recently.
He is next in action at the Ultimate Pool Tour Stop 3 event in Blackpool on June 24/25. This is a relatively new event carrying decent prize money which is broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Gray said: “As everyone knows I’ve been trying my hand at 8-ball this year, but this result shows 9 ball is still my main game. Playing in the event at Leicester sharpened me up nicely for the 9-Ball tour event.