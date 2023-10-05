Grand Prix stars, overseas champions and the best of British confirmed for Peterborough Panthers 'Farewell' meeting
Panthers will bring the curtain down on 53 years of speedway in the city with a 16-rider individual extravaganza involving 20 races and a Grand Final.
The club have 15 riders confirmed – most with a Panthers’ connection - for the event with a 16th competitor due to be unveiled later today (Thursday).
The Cast List
Tom Brennan
Won a silver medal with GB in the 2023 World Team Championship
Ben Cook
Just enjoyed a terrific season with Panthers.
Ryan Douglas
Aussie star at Premiership side Wolverhampton for the last five seasons.
Leon Flint
Former British U21 champion, ‘Rising Star’ with Wolverhampton.
Chris Harris
Panthers’ fans’ favourite. Three-time British champion and multiple major club honours.
Niels-Kristian Iversen
Seven-time Danish champion, Grand Prix winner, World Cup winner and current Panther.
Jordan Jenkins
Panthers ‘Rising Star’ has impressed in two seasons at the Showground.
Lewis Kerr
Ultra-consistent rider from Norfolk for over a decade. Won top-flight League Cup with Sheffield in 2022.
Danny King
Top rider for 20 years after starting with Peterborough Pumas. Former British champion.
Simon Lambert
Steady and experienced racer. Former Panthers’ skipper.
Richard Lawson
Exciting rider who raced in the Premiership for Leicester this year. Rode for Panthers in 2011.
Scott Nicholls
Bona fide speedway legend. Seven British individual titles and multiple team successes including as Panthers skipper in Dad’s Army Premiership win in 2021.
Michael Palm Toft
Dashing Dane who helped Panthers to that 2021 title.
Paul Starke
Veteran who rode for Panthers in 2017.
Steve Worrall
British Champion runner-up in 2023.
Normal admission prices will apply for the event with gates opening at 5pm. Season tickets are not valid, although holders will be able to park inside the venue as usual.
Special race jackets for the event have been produced, which will be on sale to supporters on a first-come first-served basis for £125. E-mail [email protected] for more information.
Fans will be able to walk the track at the end of the meeting.