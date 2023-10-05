Michael Palm Toft in action. Photo: David Lowndes, NY22

​Panthers will bring the curtain down on 53 years of speedway in the city with a 16-rider individual extravaganza involving 20 races and a Grand Final.

The club have 15 riders confirmed – most with a Panthers’ connection - for the event with a 16th competitor due to be unveiled later today (Thursday).

​The Cast List

Scott Nicholls (left) and Chris Harris (right) during the 2021 Premiership Grand Final. Photo: Ian Charles | MI News.

​Tom Brennan

Won a silver medal with GB in the 2023 World Team Championship

Ben Cook

Just enjoyed a terrific season with Panthers.

Simon Lambert in action. (Photo David Lowndes).

​Ryan Douglas

Aussie star at Premiership side Wolverhampton for the last five seasons.

​Leon Flint

Former British U21 champion, ‘Rising Star’ with Wolverhampton.

​Chris Harris

Panthers’ fans’ favourite. Three-time British champion and multiple major club honours.

​Niels-Kristian Iversen

Seven-time Danish champion, Grand Prix winner, World Cup winner and current Panther.

​Jordan Jenkins

Panthers ‘Rising Star’ has impressed in two seasons at the Showground.

Lewis Kerr

Ultra-consistent rider from Norfolk for over a decade. Won top-flight League Cup with Sheffield in 2022.

​Danny King

Top rider for 20 years after starting with Peterborough Pumas. Former British champion.

​Simon Lambert

Steady and experienced racer. Former Panthers’ skipper.

​Richard Lawson

Exciting rider who raced in the Premiership for Leicester this year. Rode for Panthers in 2011.

​Scott Nicholls

Bona fide speedway legend. Seven British individual titles and multiple team successes including as Panthers skipper in Dad’s Army Premiership win in 2021.

Michael Palm Toft

Dashing Dane who helped Panthers to that 2021 title.

​Paul Starke

Veteran who rode for Panthers in 2017.

​Steve Worrall

British Champion runner-up in 2023.

​Normal admission prices will apply for the event with gates opening at 5pm. Season tickets are not valid, although holders will be able to park inside the venue as usual.

Special race jackets for the event have been produced, which will be on sale to supporters on a first-come first-served basis for £125. E-mail [email protected] for more information.