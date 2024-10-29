​Peterborough physiotherapist Ashley Watson’s multifaceted sporting career took another successful turn when he won the Commonwealth Classic Bench Press gold medal at Sun City in South Africa.

​Two-and-a-half years after competing for Jamaica as their bobsleigh brakeman at the Beijing Olympics, the 30 year-old has reached a pinnacle in the powerlifting world, lifting 200 kg to win gold in the prestigious competition.

The sporting all-rounder first started lifting weights around the time he won a national sprint medal while a teenager.

He realised at the time that he enjoyed it and it helped improve his running.

Proud Englishman Ashley Watson in South Africa.

Watson is also the current British bench press champion, a title he won with his best ever competition lift of 205 kg which in itself is an East Midlands record.

He has lifted 210kg in the gym which suggests there might be even more to come.

“The plan for the competition was simply to win, not to lift a ridiculously heavy weight,” said Watson.

“I secured the win with my second lift which was 200kg after lifting 195kg on my first go.

Ashley Watson during the bench press competition in South Africa.

"My third attempt was 205kg which I didn't manage, but I already knew I’d won and I wasn't focused enough.

“It was great to win gold on my international debut, and I had tremendous support from ‘Team England’ athletes as well as the general publIc.

"England won gold as the best team, and I also won bronze for being the third best lifter across all the competitions, based on how much you lift in comparison to your age and bodyweight.

“I was very nervous on competition day. I knew I was favourite to win so it was my competition to lose, plus I had never won anything of this magnitude before. Fortunately it went well.

“The venue was pretty good with cheap food, which meant I could easily fuel up and not spend too much.

"Each time I do competitions like this I am losing money as I run a sports injury clinic.

"I was a bit uncomfortable with all the travelling as aeroplane seats are not really designed for a 6ft 105kg man. I cannot complain though, as there were much bigger people than me travelling.

“I plan to go up a weight class as most of my rivals are significantly shorter than me with much more muscle mass for their frame.

"I would prefer to compete with people of a similar height to me and see how strong I can get with another 5-10kg of muscle.

"I will start training seriously again in December and figure out what my next competition will be.”

The bench press is not currently an Olympic sport but that may change. If it does Watson could find himself in the position of being a double Olympian who has represented two countries in different sports.

COOL RUNNINGS

In 2022 Watson’s power and speed helped Jamaica to qualify for the Olympic bobsleigh competition for the first time in 24 years.

The previous team in 1988 inspired the cult comedy-drama film ‘Cool Runnings.’

Watson’s team finished 28th. The 1988 Jamaica crashed and did not finish.

The nation’s best Olympic bobsleigh finish is 14th in Norway in 1994.