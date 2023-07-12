Goal-crazy City of Peterborough Hockey Club stars win gold medals

Club captain Finding and club coach Andrew won gold medals with England and both finished top scorers in the over 35 and over 40 competitions respectively.

Finding, who is in his first season of Masters hockey, scored 10 goals in the 10-day event thanks to his set-piece p rowess.

He converted eight penalty corners and two penalty strokes.

Gareth Andrew (red shirt). Photo: David Lowndes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew scored 15 goals for the over 40s, 13 from open play and two from short corners.

Perhaps surprisingly neither player scored in their finals as the over 35s beat Spain 3-0 and the over 40s beat Germany 4-0.

Finding did score twice in a 5-0 semi-final romp against Scotland and Andrew was on target as the over 40s beat Spain 4-2 in their semi-final.

Spain gained some revenge at over 50s level as they beat England in the semi-finals 3-1.

Joe Finding (red). Photo: David Lowndes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This England side featured another City stalwart in Adam Drake, a multiple medal winner from over 35s to over 50s level.

England recovered to beat Germany 4-3 in the bronze medal match.

Drake scored an early equaliser in a 7-2 quarter-final win over Wales.

**City of Peterborough start their National Midlands Conference League campaign with a home match against division newcomers Banbury on September 24.