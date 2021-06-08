Glorious triumphs and honourable defeats at the ‘Field of Dreams’ on Peterborough & District Junior Alliance Cup Final weekend
Thorpe Wood Rangers Under 14s were the most emphatic winners on Cup Final weekend in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League (June 5/June 6).
The city slickers saw off opposition from Boston 5-1 in the final of the Hereward Cup at the ‘Field of Dreams’ in Whittlesey with Simao Martins and Alfie Wright scoring twice apiece. Jimmy Saidler completed the scoring.
It was a good day for city-based teams who won five of the six finals in the Under 12-Under 14 age groups.
Stamford AFC Under 14s bucked the trend by beating Peterborough Northern Star 4-1 in the Under 14 League Cup decider. George Corder scored twice.
Peterborough Northern Star did much better in the Under 12 League Cup Final as Casper Bateman (2) and man-of-the-match Cameron Rankin scored in a 3-0 win over Yaxley.
Sam Bull and Finn Rands scored the goals as ICA Sports took the honours in the Under 12 Hereward Cup Final, 2-0 over Thurlby Tigers.
Bourne Town lost in both Under 13 Finals with a single Benjamin Bloomfield goal enough to give Orton Rangers victory in the Hereward Cup Final.
Werrington Athletic powered to a 4-1 win in the League Cup Final thanks to goals from Luke Norris (2), Edward Nottle and Jayden Bakermault.
Results: U12 Hereward Cup: ICA 2 (Sam Bull, Finn Rands), Thurlby 0. MOM Karol Jalobik ICA.
U12 League Cup: Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Casper Bateman 2, Cameron Rankin), Yaxley 0. MOM Rankin PNS.
U13 Hereward Cup: Orton Rangers 1 (Benjamin Blomfield), Bourne Town Red 0. MOM Johnny Cottage (Bourne).
U13 League Cup: Werrington Athletic 4 (Luke Norris 2, Edward Nottle, Jayden Bakermault), Bourne Town Claret 0. MOM Norris.
U14 Hereward Cup: Thorpe Wood Rangers 5 (Simao Martins 2, Aflie Wright 2, Jimmy Saidler), Boston Comm 1 (Kinill Snikeris). MOM Leon Przybylo (Boston).
Under 14 League Cup: Stamford 4 (George Corder 2, Henry Moxley, Thomas Papworth), Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Teddy Hill). MOM Ryan Edge (Star).
There are reporting restrictions on age groups Under 9 to under 11, but their cup final winners were Under 9s: Hereward Cup: Deeping Clarets; League Cup: Feeder; Under 10s: Hereward Cup: Boston. League Cup: Netherton. Under 11s: Hereward Cup: Thorpe Wood Rangers; League Cup: Peterborough Northern Star.
**All team photos available from www.rwt-photography.co.uk. The photographers on duty were Robert Windle, Owen Bosworth and Rui Chamberlain.