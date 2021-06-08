Glorious triumphs and honourable defeats at the ‘Field of Dreams’ on Peterborough & District Junior Alliance Cup Final weekend

Action from ICA Sports v Thurlby Tigers in the Under 12 Hereward Cup Final. Photo: RWT Photography.

The city slickers saw off opposition from Boston 5-1 in the final of the Hereward Cup at the ‘Field of Dreams’ in Whittlesey with Simao Martins and Alfie Wright scoring twice apiece. Jimmy Saidler completed the scoring.

It was a good day for city-based teams who won five of the six finals in the Under 12-Under 14 age groups.

Stamford AFC Under 14s bucked the trend by beating Peterborough Northern Star 4-1 in the Under 14 League Cup decider. George Corder scored twice.

Action from the Under 12 League Cup Final between Peterborough Northern Star and Yaxley (blue). Photo: RWT Photography.

Peterborough Northern Star did much better in the Under 12 League Cup Final as Casper Bateman (2) and man-of-the-match Cameron Rankin scored in a 3-0 win over Yaxley.

Sam Bull and Finn Rands scored the goals as ICA Sports took the honours in the Under 12 Hereward Cup Final, 2-0 over Thurlby Tigers.

Bourne Town lost in both Under 13 Finals with a single Benjamin Bloomfield goal enough to give Orton Rangers victory in the Hereward Cup Final.

Werrington Athletic powered to a 4-1 win in the League Cup Final thanks to goals from Luke Norris (2), Edward Nottle and Jayden Bakermault.

Action from the Under 13 League Cup Final between Werrington (blue) and Bourne. Photo: RWT Photography.

Results: U12 Hereward Cup: ICA 2 (Sam Bull, Finn Rands), Thurlby 0. MOM Karol Jalobik ICA.

U12 League Cup: Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Casper Bateman 2, Cameron Rankin), Yaxley 0. MOM Rankin PNS.

U13 Hereward Cup: Orton Rangers 1 (Benjamin Blomfield), Bourne Town Red 0. MOM Johnny Cottage (Bourne).

U13 League Cup: Werrington Athletic 4 (Luke Norris 2, Edward Nottle, Jayden Bakermault), Bourne Town Claret 0. MOM Norris.

U14 Hereward Cup: Thorpe Wood Rangers 5 (Simao Martins 2, Aflie Wright 2, Jimmy Saidler), Boston Comm 1 (Kinill Snikeris). MOM Leon Przybylo (Boston).

Under 14 League Cup: Stamford 4 (George Corder 2, Henry Moxley, Thomas Papworth), Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Teddy Hill). MOM Ryan Edge (Star).

There are reporting restrictions on age groups Under 9 to under 11, but their cup final winners were Under 9s: Hereward Cup: Deeping Clarets; League Cup: Feeder; Under 10s: Hereward Cup: Boston. League Cup: Netherton. Under 11s: Hereward Cup: Thorpe Wood Rangers; League Cup: Peterborough Northern Star.