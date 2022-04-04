Glorious failure for outgunned City of Peterborough Hockey Club

Joe Finding (red) scored twice for City of Peterborough at Birmingham University.

City had to win their final game of the seasion at Birmingham University yesterday (April 3) to have any chance of staying up. Two goals from skipper Joe Finding and one apiece for Paul Hillsdon and Nathan Foad delivered a 4-1 win, but City’s relegation rivals Deeside Ramblers and Sheffield Hallam also won.

City therefore finished bottom, but they will still play at National League level next season, albeit in the East Conference Division which will mean less travelling and several juicy derbies.