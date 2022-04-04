Glorious failure for outgunned City of Peterborough Hockey Club
It was a glorious failure for City of Peterborough Hockey Club in their fight against relegation from National League Division One North.
City had to win their final game of the seasion at Birmingham University yesterday (April 3) to have any chance of staying up. Two goals from skipper Joe Finding and one apiece for Paul Hillsdon and Nathan Foad delivered a 4-1 win, but City’s relegation rivals Deeside Ramblers and Sheffield Hallam also won.
City therefore finished bottom, but they will still play at National League level next season, albeit in the East Conference Division which will mean less travelling and several juicy derbies.
City were always going to be up against it at second tier level against teams with internationals and professionals. The division was dominated by two super-fit, and large, university squads with University of Nottingham pipping Loughborough Students to the title.