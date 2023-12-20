Get in touch with One Touch for free festive fun and football

One Touch soccer schools are offering a fun-filled and football-filled festive programme.

There's a possibility of free football during the festive season.

The sessions are being provided as part of the Peterborough Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme.

They can be free funded as part of the programme or paid for spaces for children not eligible.

All the sessions are for boys and girls aged 5-12 and take place at Netherton United FC’s base at the Grange off Charlotte Way in the city.

The dates are December 21 & 22, and January 2 & 3 and run from 10am-2pm.