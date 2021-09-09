Georgina wins an English Over 75s triathlon title for the PACTRAC club

Georgina Jennings.

Long-serving Georgina Jennings was the golden girl in the over 75 category while Marcus Widdess took bronze in the over 20 category.

The races were held over sprint triathlon distances and Jennings enjoyed a good start, coming out of the water nearly two minutes ahead of her nearest rival.

She then extended the gap, on the bike - she still competes in cycling events organised by her club Fenland Clarion - to over five minutes before holding onto the lead on the run to finish 2:33 minutes clear of the field.

Widdess delivered a solid all-round race and remained in contention going into the run in fourth place, just 20 seconds out of the podium spots.

He then powered into thirdrd place on the run to take the bronze medal with 2:32 minutes in hand over the fourth place finisher.

Rob Hammond had a very respectable race, finishing in 51st place in his first triathlon for over two years.

Steve Hope of PACTRAC has qualified for next year’s European Championships in Munich after a solid display in a Standard Distance triathlon in Bedford.

The first four in each age group qualified automatically, but although Hope finished fiifth, he was the fastest runner up over the three qualifying races to win his trip to Germany.

Hope joins clubmate Bill Haslam who had already qualified via the Southport event back in May.