George finished out of sight of the rest in Eye, plus local race round-up

George Bailey.

​Helpston's George Bailey won Sunday's Eye 10k in commanding fashion, finishing 47 seconds clear of the field in a winning time of 34:30.

​It was a hot, sunny morning, and the course had little or no shelter, making it a hard slog for the 335 finishers.

Brian Corleys of Bushfield was one of the athletes who made light work of the conditions, finishing 3rd and first over 50 with a 35:19 clocking.

Yaxley pair Darren Hillier & Darren Wells placed 7th & 8th with times of 37:18 & 37:54 respectively. Their club won the team prize with Min Migliorini completing the winning trio finishing 24rd and first over 55 with a time of 40:38. Martin Dawson of Thorney finished 19th with a 40:16 clocking.

Kanina O”Neil of March AC was the first lady home, crossing the line in 41:30.

The ladies team prize went to Thorney Runners who were led home by Zion Demba who took 2nd place in 42:41 and Kelly Maddy, who was 6th in 44:50. Fourteenth placed Grace Randall, who went round in 49:07, completed the team.

Yaxley’s Vanessa Gunn finished 7th in 45:54 with Helen Joyce, also of Yaxley, 13th with a time of 47:59.

Phillipa Mallett of Bushfield finished 10th in 47:04 with PANVAC’s Elisabeth Sennitt Clough 11th & first over 50 with a 47:45 clocking.

Former Cambridgeshire Road League winner Yvonne Scarrott placed 16th with a time of 49:37 and took the over 55 prize.

PANVAC’s Izzy Hurn was the first girl home in the junior fun run. Ellie Manning of Eye finished 2nd with Thorney’s Elena Faulkner 3rd.

Alexander Gunn of Yaxley finished as runner-up with Werrington’s Seb Freeman 4th & Toby Carnaffon of Eye 6th.

ROUND-UP

Natasha English of Helpston finished 4th overall and first lady at the Titchmarsh 10k. Her time of 40:35.9 was over three minutes up on that of the 2nd placed lady.

PANVAC’s Harry Ledger won the Burghley Park 10k in a time of 39:58. Keith Gillespie of Yaxley finished 10th in 46:55.

Another Yaxley man, Sam Pettitt, clocked 1:33.33 to finish 9th in the half marathon staged at the same venue.