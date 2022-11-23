News you can trust since 1948
GB pool glory for 'Granite' Gray who now shoots for snooker success

Bourne Snooker Centre’s resident professional Mark ‘Granite’ Gray has ended the season as the number one ranked 9-ball pool player in the UK.

By Alan Swann
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Mark 'Granite' Gray.
Gray beat his sole rival for the top spot Imran Majid 11-7 in the final of the final event of the GB9 season in Telford.

It was a high-class affair as befits the two best players in the country with Gray making four break and runs and Majid managing three.

Gray claimed the £1550 first prize after also beating Kevin May 9-4, Carlo Blasi 9-1, Benji Buckley 9-2, Gabriel Vasilache 9-3, Jake Dylan Newlove 9-3 and Adam Benn Smith 9-6.

Gray (49) contested four of the five GB tour events and won three of them, while finishing runner-up in the other.

Gray will now gun for revenge when the Snooker Q Store Legends League takes place at the Court Club, Bretton on Sunday.

Gray's opening match is against Russell Huxter, the man who ended ‘Granite's’ 33-match winning run in September, and who has since gone on to topple the local legend from the top of rankings.

They will be joined in Group A by Six Reds champion Richard Jones and 8th seed Vaughan Lutkin from Peterborough.

Group B sees Peterborough duo Steve Martin and Gavin Cork alongside Newmarket's Tom Parry and Skegness potter Kristian Willetts.

The 8-man event is the final tournament of the year on the Legends Tour, with the winner pocketing the £350 first prize.

Four players are also in contention to become the year-end number one, with the top ranked competitor earning a £100 bonus.