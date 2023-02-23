GB Masters medals for talented PANVAC trio

From the left Dave Brown, Sean Reidy, Claire Smith and Julian Smith.

​However, this could not be further from the truth, and they are in fact a trio of supremely fit, highly tuned, national medal winning Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athletes.

Dave Brown, Claire Smith & Kevin Bates were three of several PANVAC members in action at the British Masters Indoor Championships held at Sheffield last weekend, and it was no surprise when the talented threesome all found their way onto the podium.

Smith, the 2021 British over 40s 400 indoor champion, got her year off to a sterling start winning the over 45s 400m silver with a solid time of 63.34.

In addition to a number of British medals, Brown has an impressive nine European and World medals to his name.

He improved on the bronze he won at this event last year, picking up the over 40s 400 silver with a 54.92 clocking.

And Bates won the over 70 shot put bronze with a throw of 9.89m.

Tim Needham weighed in with an 8.11m throw which earned him 4th place in the same competition

It's always a battle for bragging rights in the Smith household, and Claire Smith took the honours over her husband Julian who placed 5th in the over 50s 400m in a time of 59.17.

Sean Reidy finished 4th in the over 40s 800m with a modest time, by his own high standards, of 2:09.90.

John Spriggs finished 5th in both the triple and long jumps at over 65 level.

Spriggs dented the sand with a long jump distance of 3.63m and a 7.59m triple jump.

SOUTHERN CHAMPS

PANVAC pole vaulter Angus Bowling has enjoyed a good start to the indoor season picking up under 20 silver at both the English and Southern Indoor Championships.

A 4.30 clearance at the Southern Championship held at Lee Valley was followed by a vault of 4.35m at the British Championship.

