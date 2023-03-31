GB call for city American Football ace Tanya who is now seeking sponsorship

Tanya Dales.

The linebacker wil line up for her country against Sweden at Worcester’s Sixways Stadium on Saturday, April 15.

GB finished runners-up to the United States in the last World Championships in Finland last year so will start among the favourites to win the European tournament.

GB are currently ranked second in the world.

Royals teammate Jade Heales also successfully came through a rigorous selection programme to win a place in the GB squad, but the running back has not been selected for the Sweden match.

Germany, Finland and Spain are also involved in the competition.

The matches are self-funding for the players so anyone interested in sponsoring Tanya can contact her by e-mail at [email protected]

Training, insurance, equipment and travel costs must all be covered by the players.

Royals start their National Womens League campaign against Leeds Chargers in a 9 v 9 format of the sport on April 22 which is followed by games in Edinburgh on May 13, in London on June 24 and at home to Birmingham on July 22.