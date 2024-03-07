GB American Football call for Tanya of the Peterborough Royals family, plus club information

Tanya Dales.

​Dales played the first two games in the tournament last year which saw GB beat Sweden 40-0, but also suffer a surprise 23-22 defeat to Germany after conceding a late touchdown.

Linebacker Dales will travel to Spain with GB for their next outing on April 13 before waiting to see if she is selected for the final match against Finland in August.

Dales was part of the GB squad that won a surprise silver medal at the 2022 World Championships.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the international star can e-mail to [email protected]. It’s an opportunity for local businesses to add a sponsor of a GB athlete to their portfolio and be promoted to a wider audience via social media, and have their logos on GB kit.

The Royals are busy recruiting new players for the 2024 season. They will again be competing in the tough 9 v 9 National Women’s Football League which is expanding this year..

Royals lost all four matches last season to Leeds Chargers, London Warriors, Edinburgh Wolves and Birmingham Lions.

Royals award winners were:

