Frustration and elation for Peterborough and Nene Valley AC, Oundle 10k results, Southern Indoor Championships and local runner in Arizona

Josh Lunn in Arizona

The frustration came about because several junior runners who were chasing team or individual honours fell victim to a clash of fixtures, and their school commitments took priority.

Louie Hemmings was one runner feeling elated despite suffering a rare defeat, albeit by an opponent one year older than himself. Hemmings ran strongly to finish second and win the runner of the series title in his under 13 age group.

Finlay Smith ran well to place fourth in the boys under 11 race while Niamh Rushton was 15th under 17 girl.

James Whitehead (18).

PANVAC’S veteran men finished first on the day with the seniors in fifth. Both teams placed second in the overall standings to cap a fine season.

Alex Hampson was third senior man and finished second in the runner of the series competition. Nathan Bunting placed 12th with Luke Brown 21st. They were followed by veterans Simon Fell 24th, Dan Lewis 27th, and Kirk Brawn 34th.

Sarah Caskey continued her fine form of late when finishing as third senior lady with Chloe Finlay coming home ninth. Finlay finished fourth in the runner of the series stakes.

OUNDLE 10K

Max Roe

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s James Whitehead placed second in Sunday’s Oundle 10k, missing out on a win by just three seconds as he crossed the finish line in 34:16.

It was a good day for Bushfield Joggers with Jake Norman fourth in 34:56 and Brian Corleys fifth with 35:34. Becky Witton clocked 46:07 to finish second over 45 lady. Helpston’s Jim Morris finished eighth in 37:52 while Bushfield’s Paul Baxter clocked 42:27 to come home as fourth over 55.

Eric Winstone ran the second quickest over 70s’ 10k seen in Britain this year, yet failed to claim his age group prize as he was unfortunate enough to come up against one of the few athletes in his age group who’s quicker than him! The Bushfield Jogger clocked 44:45, his quickest time for two years, but was soundly beated by Corby AC’s Alan Hawkes who went round in 43:54.

In addition to Whitehead, several Peterborough and Nene Valley AC athletes ran well. Dave Newton was 11th in 38:07 with George Vessey 22nd in 40:29. Joe Horne finished three places further back in 41:01.

There was PANVAC success in the Oundle 5k with Barry Warne finishing 16th and first over 60 in 21:23, while Werrington’s Jim Fell clocked 26:14 to finish as first over 75.

ALTITUDE TRAINING IN ARIZONA

Helpston’s Josh Lunn has spent the last few weeks training at altitude in Flagstaff, Arizona with a professional squad of athletes from the Portland, Oregon based Bowerman Track Club.

Lunn’s trip to the USA culminated in a 64.54 clocking as he finished 30th in an incredibly strong Houston Half Marathon field on Sunday. It was the 29 year old’s quickest half marathon since he ran 64:25 for 15th place at the 2019 Great North Run.

SOUTHERN INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

A quartet of PANVAC under 17s travelled to Lee Valley to compete over 60m hurdles at Saturday’s Southern Indoor Championships.

Max Roe finished third in both his heat and the final, with times of 8:56 in the heat and 8.60 in the final. Jack Wheatley ran a 9.10 personal best (PB) when finishing fifth in his heat.

Katie Marsh came through her heat and finished sixth in the final with 9.23.

Sienna Slater ran a 9.42 PB in her heat and went on to finish sixth in the final.