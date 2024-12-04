Friday night top-of-the-table showdown for free-scoring City of Peterborough Hockey Club

Captain Matt Porter scored a hat-trick for City of Peterborough at Pelicans. Photo David Lowndes.

​There’s a Friday night top-of-the-table showdown at Bretton Gate (8.15pm).

​City of Peterborough are currently running away with the East Hockey League’s Premier Division after blitzing early-season leaders Pelicans 8-1 in King’s Lynn.

A hat-trick from skipper Matt Porter, two goals from Lewis Pywell and Nathan Rozario plus one from Adam Stefanelli-Wilson moved City five points clear at the top.

City were 3-0 up in 10 minutes and 6-0 up at the break. They have now scored 50 goals in their 10 matches, nine of which have been won.

Their closest rivals are Bedford, who dropped points last week, and they are in town on Friday.

Both clubs were relegated from National League hockey at the end of last season so a quality contest is expected.

Standings

Top 3

City of P’boro 10 9 0 1 +41 27

Bedford 10 7 1 2 +18 22

S Walden 10 7 0 3 +6 21

City of Peterborough Ladies are finding East Premier Division life much tougher.

They slipped to a seventh defeat in 10 matches at Upminster. The 3-1 loss left the city side third from bottom ahead of a tough game at home to Bury St Edmunds on Saturday (11.30am).

Tierney Augustine scored the City goal.

Standings

Bottom 3

City of P’boro 10 2 1 7 -7 7

Broxbourne 10 3 1 6 -9 6*

Norwich C 10 1 1 8 -21 4

*=points adjustment.

Former first team skipper Gary Hales scored four as City of Peterborough men’s 4ths beat Pelicans 6-3 in Division Three.

In Division Two Bourne Deeping lost for the first time this season, 2-1 to third-placed Kettering.

Other City of Peterborough scores...

Men: 3rds beat Wisbech 7-0 (Catto 2, Harriss, Bowtell, Vadaro, Fletcher, Cox). 4ths beat Pelicans 6-3 (Hales 4, Carson-Doughty, Morely); 5ths lost 4-3 to St Ives (Buckley, Wallace, Boyle) 8ths drew 3-3 with Cambs Nomads (Edwards 2, Brace).

Ladies: 2nds lost 2-1 to Wisbech (Thompson-Wright); 4ths beat Wisbech 1-0 (Wood).

Juniors: Under 14 boys beat Leighton Buzzard 4-2 (Drake 2, Beasant, Dodds).