The Helpston Green Wheel team: Nat Freeman, Steve Robinson, Ben Heron, Martin Randall, Thomas Musson, Barry Warne and Phil Martin.​

​Helpston Harriers blitzed the field in Sunday's Green Wheel Relay, finishing more than 32 minutes ahead of runners up Fenland Runners.

Traditionally the race around Peterborough's cycle network is run on a blazing hot day, and this year was no exception with runners melting in Marholm and overheating in Haddon.

First-leg runners set off between 7am and 11.15 am, based on their expected finishing times, in the hope that teams would all be approaching the finish at the same time.

Helpston were last away and Ben Heron, Nat Freeman, James Gelsthorpe, Isaac Ellard and Steve Robinson all ran the fastest time on their legs.

Only Phil Martin who was beaten by 2022 Peterborough Grand Prix winner Andrew Jakeman and Barry Warne, who placed seventh on the second leg, failed to record the fastest times.

A total of 49 teams finished the 47.66 mile course with Helpston clocking a time of 4:38.24.

Yaxley Runners had a good day too winning the ladies veterans and mixed team categories.

The mixed team were more than 20 minutes clear of their nearest rivals in 5:28.23.

The three ladies, Ellie Piccaver and Helen Joyce and Kayleigh Longfoot, all enjoyed fine runs comfortably finishing amongst the 10 runners on their legs.

Longfoot was actually the fourth fastest runner of the day on the final leg from Stanground to the Embankment.

Dan Holland and Chris Racher were the pick of the Yaxley men, both running the fourth fastest times of the day on their legs.

The veteran ladies of Yaxley went round in 6:58.56 with Samantha Makwembere the 16th quickest runner on leg three from Newborough to Northborough.

There were fine performances from a number of local middle distance runners at the Watford AC Open Meeting on Wednesday.

Louie Hemmings of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC, who is 13, knocked over two seconds off his 1,500m personal best when clocking 4:25.32.

Seb Beedell and Brandon Ballard had an exciting battle, with PANVAC’s Beedell just failing to go under four minutes for the first time when recording a time off 4.00.05.

Orton-based Hunt’s AC’s Ballard took five seconds off his PB, following Beedell home with a time of 4:01.19.

Lottie Hemmings ran a 1,500m PB of 5:09.32 at the Watford meeting

The Hemmings siblings were both in 1,500m action at Loughborough at the weekend with Louie clocking 4:27.90 and Lottie 5:12.30.

A midweek meeting at Loughborough saw six PANVAC athletes in action.

Felix Bowling ran 2:01.61 in the 800m. Molly Peel and Hannah Knight took on the 1,500m with Peel clocking 4:39.09 to Knights 5:02.13.

Sprint hurdlers Jessica Dixon-Walker and Max Roe were also running at Loughborough.

Dixon-Walker ran a 100m Hurdles PB of 15.35 while Max Roe clocked 15.02 in the 110M Hurdles.

Angus Bowling was runner up in the pole vault with a 4.42m clocking.

Helpston Harrier Ruth Jones raced in Greater Manchester and in Devon last week.

Jones ran a season's best 11:03.77 in the Trafford AC 3,000M on Wednesday.

She then combined a weekend break in Devon with a road race.