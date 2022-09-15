Free open day at Peterborough Bowls Centre

Indoor bowls in Peterborough

And it’s all free.

The ‘come and try me’ session is open to all ages and all the equipment needed will be provided by the club, and members will be on hand to help and offer guidance.

The taster session is on Sunday, September 18 from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors will also have a chance to look round the nine-rink complex at Burton Street, Peterborough, PE1 5HA and check out the pool, darts and archery sections of the club.

Club chairman Gregg Earle said: “The club is keen to encourage people to come along and have a go.

"There’s no need to pre-book as members will be on hand to welcome you to try this friendly and fun game for all ages.

“Bowls used to be the preserve of old people, but that is no longer the case.

"Many youngsters are now making a big name for themselves in the sport thanks to the television coverage of the World & Commonwealth Championships.

There is plenty of free parking on the secure site and you are sure of a very warm welcome.”

For further details about the Club, visit the website at: www.peterboroughbowls.club.

**Thomas Cook won Division Three of the Peterborough & District Midweek League by two points from Bourne.