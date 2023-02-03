Free bowls at club open day

Indoor bowling action. Photo: David Lowndes.

It’s will be free to play and there is no no need to book. Just turn up at the centre in Burton Street, Eastgate, PE1 SHA where there is ample free parking, introduce yourself and play.

Free Hot and cold refreshments as well as a friendly welcome will be provided.

Further information on the day, and on the club, is available at www.peterboroughbowls.club or by calling committee member Martin Bunning on 07879 853349.​

The club has nine indoor rinks and an outdoor green.

Coaching is available.