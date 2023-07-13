Frankie Noll in action

​Frankie, from Newborough, delivered a superb victory in the Junior 65 class at a prestigious meeting at Canada Heights in Swanley, Kent.

Frankie, who has only just celebrated his 10th birthday, is in his third year of competitive racing, but he’s making rapid progress. He beat 40 opponents to claim his first title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he quickly followed up that first success with a first and second place finish competing for his Peterborough Motocross Club at Arncott Moto Park in Oxfordshire.

Frankie Noll celebrates another win.

Naturally mum Charlotte was thrilled, but possibly not that surprised.

She said: “From a young age Frankie took a keen interest in motorbikes, from watching on the TV, to always wanting to sit on his grandad’s bike when he visited.

“When Frankie was four he got his very first electric bike for Christmas which he would spend hours on riding around the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then, in 2020 just before Covid hit, he got his first Husqvarna TC50. We got out to a couple of tracks before they were all closed due to lockdown.

“Frankie then took the opportunity to learn how to ride and gain confidence in a local stubble field a local farmer let him use.

"And once tracks were open again we would go every weekend to Washbrook Farm motocross in March, where he started off on a little children’s track, before getting on the main track within a few weeks.

"He then decided he wanted to race so we signed him up with a local club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021 Frankie completed his first season racing on a 2 stroke 50cc and in 2022 he moved up to a 65cc for another race season.

But this season Frankie has moved up a gear. He is seeing great results coming in the top three for podium finishes in a number of meetings before he took the glory in Kent.

Frankie races most weekend in front of his proud family including younger brother Teddy (4) who is keen to follow in his sibling’s footsteps.

Peterborough Junior Motocross Club is based at Buttercup Farm, First Furlong Drove, Chatteris, PE16 6TA.