Four winners at first East Anglian Series event for Peterborough BMX Club

Krystian Garbarczyk in action in Ipswich.

Peterborough BMX Club celebrated four winners at the first East Anglia Summer Regional Series event at Sloughbottom Park in Ipswich.

The club took 31 racers to an event that attracted over 300 competitors and their winners were: Charlotte Budby (female 7-8 merged), Krystian Garbarczyk (male 9), Jess Marriott (superclass female) and Dylan Dixon (cruiser 40-44).

The city club saw 21 of the 31 reach A finals which are for the top eight riders. Garbarczyk with his standout manuals and jumps secured top spot in the hotly contested male 9 class.

Anyone interested in BMX racing and training please contact Peterborough BMX Club on Facebook and Instagram. The next stop for the clubs’ riders is the first round of the national series at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester on April 5/6.