Ben Cook. Photo David Lowndes.

Panthers star Ben Cook and two-time British Final runner-up Steve Worrell have joined Panthers skipper Chris Harris and former club captain Simon Lambert in confirming their attendance.

Plans are gathering pace to give the iconic venue a fitting send-off, with the main focus being on a full 16-rider individual event raced over 20 heats plus a Grand Final.The line-up will feature many riders with past and present Panthers connections.

Harris first rode for the club back in 2002 when he made his top-flight debut in the old Elite League. He has gone on to have four spells in Peterborough colours, including in the title-winning team of 2021, and has always provided top entertainment whether racing for or against Panthers.

Simon Lambert in action for Panthers last season. Photo: David Lowndes.

Meanwhile the club's last captain of their previous second-tier era in the Championship, Simon Lambert, will also be back to say farewell.

Lambert led the Panthers to top spot in the 2018 Championship standings before they missed out in the play-offs, completing a four-year stint with the club, and he has been in terrific form this season with Scunthorpe and King's Lynn.

Cook has been one of the success stories of the season in his first Sports Insure Premiership campaign, reeling off a number of impressive scores and proving very potent, especially during his spells at reserve.

Cook is still chasing another league title at Championship level with Poole, and his Pirates team-mate Worrall has also committed to the event.Worrall is a two-time runner up in the British Final, including this year where his second place behind Dan Bewley saw him secure the Wild Card berth for the British Grand Prix.

Normal admission prices will apply for the event, which gets underway gates opening at 5pm. Season tickets are not valid, although season ticket holders will be able to park inside the venue as usual.More rider announcements will follow over the coming days, along with an opportunity to purchase a signed race jacket for each rider in the field and other attractions on the night.

Meanwhile sponsorship packages are currently selling fast, with main meeting sponsorship and individual race sponsorships available.

There are plenty of benefits to being involved including programme advertising, VIP parking and racenight announcement, as well as admission and programme.