Bradley Bowering was on the scoresheet

Phantoms started brightly and it didn’t take them long to go in front. Bradley Bowering was the man who found the net, ripping past Brad Day from the right circle with almost five and a half minutes played.

The lead only lasted for around seven minutes, though. As Jasper Foster sat a hooking penalty, Jason Silverthorn found space to notch a Tigers powerplay goal with a backhanded effort.

But Phantoms hit straight back, as Ales Padelek notched goal number 198 for the Phantoms within a minute of the restart.

Lukas Sladkovsky had a good chance to extend the advantage as the final minute of the first period approached, but Day sprawled well to kick the effort away.

Telford went close in the opening exchanges of the second period, but Marr kicked out a pad well to deny Bayley Harewood.

Phantoms then went close through Luc Johnson, whose first effort was saved and second blocked, after he picked up his own rebound.

Tigers drew level with two and a half minutes to play in the middle period and again it was Silverthorn who found the net. This time, his powerplay unit found him in space in the centre of the zone, and he ripped it into the top corner.

And the Tigers hit the front early in the third period, as Bayley Harewood danced into the Phantoms zone, around Marr and tapped home for 3-2.

But the Phantoms battled back and after seeing a goal washed out, Duncan Speirs blasted home an effort from the blue line on the powerplay with 12 and a half minutes to play in the third.

Austin Mitchell-King went close to a goal against his former side.

But the Phantoms hit the front once again in similar fashion to which they levelled the scores. This time, it was Tom Norton with the blue line bullet to send Phantoms back in front on the powerplay.