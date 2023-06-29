​Emma Dennis was the star sculler of the day, taking home two golds.

She started the day with a win in her J15 single, crossing the line four seconds ahead of Leicester Rowing Club.

She later joined Anouk Bosma in a double scull to finish in joint first position with Sir William Borlase’s Grammar school, as they both crossed the line with a time of 03:49.4.

fPeterborough City's golden girls, from left, Anouk Bosma, Hannah Fitzjohn, Jasmin Chesher and Emma Dennis.

Bosma also did well in her J15 single as she finished first in the B final, crossing the line two seconds ahead of Headington School.

Hannah Fitzjohn had no trouble winning gold in the women’s J13 singles event, as she crossed the line 19 seconds ahead of Bewl Bridge Rowing Club in second.

The final gold medal was won by Jasmine Chesher in the Women’s J14 singles event.

She also finished well ahead of her opposition, crossing the line 12 seconds ahead of Thames Scullers.

Peterborough City's Billy Hynes in action at the club's junior regatta. Photo: David Lowndes.

Win Tee won silver in the Open J15 singles event, doing well to cross the line three seconds ahead of Lea Rowing Club in third.

There was also great effort from the Open J14 coxed quad of Leo Esposito, Lewi Barber, Billy Hynes, Roland Christopher and cox Jack Bosma who finished first in their B final, two seconds ahead of Leeds Rowing Club.

​HENLEY REGATTA

Two City crews reached the semi-finals at the prestigious Henley Women’s Regatta.

Henley semi-finalists, from left, Emma Calver, Ella Darrington and Devonne Piccaver.

Ella Darrington won her heat against Bedford Rowing Club by four lengths and also enjoyed a comfortable quarter-final win by three lengths over George Heriot’s in the J18 Singles for the Di Ellis Trophy before losing by three-quarters of a length to Wycliffe Junior Rowing Club in her semi-final.

Devonne Piccaver and Emma Calver were impressive in their first two outings in the J18 Doubles for the Rayner Cup despatching Bedford Modern School by a distance and Wycliffe Junior Rowing Club by a boat length before losing to an Australian crew by two lengths in their semi-final.

Darrington reached the last four in a 20-team event while Piccaver and Calver had 27 opponents.