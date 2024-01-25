Four Folksworth wins in a row for dominant Dave and many medals for PANVAC at County Cross Country Championships

Race winner Dave Hudson (105) at the start of the Folksworth 15. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Hudson crossed the line in a time of 1:22.56, nearly three minutes ahead of runner-up Fredrik Krylander of Cambridge and Coleridge AC.

The race always seems to throw up challenging weather conditions, and the course record of 1:17.56 set by Aaron Scott in 2020 was never under threat as a gale force wind battered the runners throughout the two-lap race.

Rachel Doherty of Higham Harriers was the winning lady with a 1:37.21 clocking as her club took the top three places.

Race action from the Folksworth 15. Photo David Lowndes.

Former race winner Philippa Taylor of Helpston Harriers finished sixth lady and first over 55 in a time of 1:46.13.

Helpston’s Paul Lunn was the first local man home placing sixth with a 1:28.42 clocking.

Lunn picked up the first over 50 award and was quicker than when he won the over 40 prize eight years previously.

Kirk Brawn of PANVAC was hot on Lunn's heels, finishing seventh and first over 45 in 1:28.57.

Paul Lunn during the Folksworth 15.

Darren Wells was the first athlete home from host club Yaxley Runners taking 17th place in a time of 1:36.25.

Bushfield Jogger Scott Meadows was 18th, 11 seconds further back. Yaxley’s Darren Hillier placed 29th in 1:39.54.

Rhiannon Loutit of Yaxley finished as 17th lady with her mother Roslyn 30 seconds further back in 18th.

A third Yaxley lady Claire Piercey took 20th place in 1:58.41 just ahead of PANVAC’s Elisabeth Sennit-Clough who was 21st in 1:59.00.

CAMBS X COUNTRY

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athletes were amongst the medals at the Cambridgeshire Cross Country Championships.

The Priory Park course in St Neots had recovered from the flooding which caused the event to be put back by two weeks.

And it was well worth the wait for Jake Henson of PANVAC who won gold in the under 11 boys race. Sebastian Freeman (Werrington) finished 14th.

PANVAC’s Amelia Robinson was fifth under 11 girl and, with the help of Everley Goose (13th) and Lillya Bellabiod (19th), the team won bronze.

The club’s under 15 girls also finished third thanks to excellent runs from Charlotte Smith, Izzy Hurn and Rosie Ackerman who placed ninth, 10th and 13th respectively.

Olivia Peach was a strong sixth place finisher in the under 13 girls race.

PANVAC Under 17s Tobias Goodwin (8th) and Felix Bowling (10th) ran well.

Seb Beedell finished sixth in the senior men's race winning under 20 bronze in the process. Nathan Bunting (9th), Dan Lewis (28th and third over 40), and Scott Cameron of Helpston Harriers (12th) also competed

In the ladies senior race Yaxley’s Kayleigh Longfoot and Ellie Piccaver were ninth and 12th respectively. Elizabeth Eames (PANVAC) was 15th.

LONDON X COUNTRY

One of PANVAC’s star youngsters Louie Hemmings finished 11th in the under 15 race at the London International Cross Country meeting at Parliament Hill Fields.

Louie’s older sister Lottie Hemmings placed 34th in the under 20 race.

Two more PANVAC athletes were in action in London.