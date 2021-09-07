Former Wisbech student confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s new teammate at Mercedes

George Russell. Photo: Richard Pardon/Daimler AG/Handou/PA Media.

The much-anticipated announcement came after Valtteri Bottas sealed a move to Alfa Romeo for 2022.

Russell (23) earns the move to the Silver Arrows after three impressive campaigns with Williams.

Russell and Hamilton will form a tantalising all-British line-up at Formula One’s all-conquering team.

Commenting on his blockbuster transfer, Russell, who has agreed a long-term deal with Mercedes, said: “It’s a special day for me personally and professionally.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t absolutely buzzing. It’s a huge opportunity and one I want to grab with both hands.

“But I’m under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge; it’s going to be a steep learning curve.

“I want to do my new team-mates proud. Of course, one of those new team-mates is in my opinion the greatest driver of all time.

“I’ve looked up to Lewis since I was in go-karts and the opportunity to learn from someone who has become a role model both on and off track can only benefit me as a driver, a professional, and a human being.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: “We are very happy to confirm that George will have the opportunity to take the next step in his career.

“He has been a winner in every racing category – and the past three seasons with Williams have given us a taste of what the future could hold for him in F1.

“Now, it is our challenge together to help him continue learning within our environment and alongside Lewis, the greatest F1 driver of all time.