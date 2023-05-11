News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Panthers legend Ulrich Ostergaard will welcome back another retired Danish club favourite to his ‘Farewell’ meeting this summer.

By David Rowe
Published 11th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Emil Grondal (left) and Ulrich Ostergaard. Photo: Steve Hone.Emil Grondal (left) and Ulrich Ostergaard. Photo: Steve Hone.
Emil Grondal (left) and Ulrich Ostergaard. Photo: Steve Hone.

Ostergaard is currently piecing together the line-up for a celebration of his career at the Showground on Sunday, July 2.

And he’ll be joined at the meeting by Emil Grondal, who was a popular member of the Panthers squad during their most recent time in the second tier of the sport.

Grondal made over 50 appearances for the club across two spells in 2015-16 and 2018 before retiring three years ago at the age of 25 – although he did get back on a bike in Belgium last autumn.

The combination of Covid and Panthers’ step up to the Premiership meant Grondal never got the chance to say a proper farewell to the supporters, and he’s set to get a warm welcome back on Ostergaard’s big day.

Ostergaard said: “Emil will be back to do some demonstration rides with me on the day against two others, and I can’t wait to see him leg trail and pull some wheelies.“I hope everyone will be excited to see him again and I’m very happy he wants to be part of my special day.

“We had some great times together at Peterborough.”

Five riders have already been announced for the meeting, including current Panthers star Benjamin Basso and former skipper Simon Lambert.

Charles Wright, who became British Champion whilst racing for the club in 2019, is also included along with current Premiership heat-leaders Danny King and Nicolai Klindt.

