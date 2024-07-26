Former Jack Hunt School student will compete in the Paris Paralympics
Manning’s place was confirmed some time ago to give a GB squad tipped for medal honours time to prepare in earnest for the biggest competition in their sport.
Manning is a former student at Jack Hunt School in the city who started playing basketball at the Peterborough Phoenix Club before he was fast-tracked to the GB set-up.
Manning (33) is a veteran at major championships and helped GB Men to European gold in 2014 and a place at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games where the team brought home the bronze medal.
In 2018 Manning starred as GB won an historic World Championship gold. He was a co-captain when GB finished second in the 2023 World Championships.
GB won the bronze medal at the last Paralympics in Tokyo which took place in 2021.
Manning plays professionally at club level for Amiab Albacete in Spain.
The Paralympic basketball competitions start on August 29 and will run until September 8.
GB men open against Germany with group games to follow against Canada, China and France before the quarter-final.
