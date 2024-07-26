Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Wheelchair basketball star Lee Manning will join Lauren Steadman and Matt Skelhon as local athletes competing for Great Britain in the 2024 Paralympics in France.

​Manning’s place was confirmed some time ago to give a GB squad tipped for medal honours time to prepare in earnest for the biggest competition in their sport.

Manning is a former student at Jack Hunt School in the city who started playing basketball at the Peterborough Phoenix Club before he was fast-tracked to the GB set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manning (33) is a veteran at major championships and helped GB Men to European gold in 2014 and a place at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games where the team brought home the bronze medal.

Lee Manning in action for England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images).

In 2018 Manning starred as GB won an historic World Championship gold. He was a co-captain when GB finished second in the 2023 World Championships.

GB won the bronze medal at the last Paralympics in Tokyo which took place in 2021.

Manning plays professionally at club level for Amiab Albacete in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Paralympic basketball competitions start on August 29 and will run until September 8.

GB men open against Germany with group games to follow against Canada, China and France before the quarter-final.