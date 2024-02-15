Footie fans at Huntingdon care home support Under 9’s team with sponsorship deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football fans in the 66-bed home on High Street were eager to support their local youth team after the club was desperately in need of a kit sponsor.

Sylvia Duz, Manager of the Abbey Healthcare home, said: “The club got in touch to see if we’d be interested in supporting one of their teams as they rely on the support of local businesses.

“And when we told our residents they were really excited about being able to help a local youth team and more so that they might be able to watch a game – we have some very keen football fans.

Huntingdon Town Rowdies Under 9’s Red with sponsors Cromwell House Care Home

“Trips out into the local community and visits of groups into the home are really important as they encourage interaction and conversations and if there’s any element of sport or exercise involved then it’s a bonus in helping keep our residents healthy and active.”

As sponsors, members of the care home team have already been to watch the talented Under 9’s and were lucky enough to see them claim a 1-0 victory at home.

And plans are underway for the team to visit residents in the care home to show them their ball skills and chat all things football.

Resident Steven Davididge, said: “I’ve loved football ever since I was a boy. I used to play at school and with my friends in the park and we’d play for hours on end.

Huntingdon Town Rowdies Under 9’s Red with new kit sponsored by Cromwell House Care Home

"I’ve supported Liverpool all my life so it’s great that we’re supporting the next generation, and I can’t wait to meet the team.”

Huntingdon Town Rowdies are a community youth football club that prides itself on providing young people with a safe and enjoyable environment to learn footballing skills and be part of the wider Huntingdon community.

James Janvier, Coach, said: “Along with fellow coaches Chris Pyke, Reece Burnham and the rest of the U9 Reds and Rowdies family we would like to thank the residents and staff at Cromwell House for their sponsorship and support.

“Running and funding a kids football team heavily relies on companies or individuals digging deep in their pockets, and without this great support teams couldn’t continue.”