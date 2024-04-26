​Flaherty was ‘Myles’ too good on his Top Yard Boxing Club debut

Myles Flaherty (right) with his opponent Connor Ferguson.

​The 22 year-old trained solidly for six months leading up to his first outing for the club at the St Ives Boxing Show.

Flaherty took on Connor Ferguson from Little Oakley Boxing Club at 82kg.

The Top Yard man was backed by massive travelling support and he didn’t let them down.

Myles Flaherty with his entourage of coaches and supporters.

Flaherty controlled the fight from the first bell moving well and using his range and combinations effectively.

Ferguson felt the power of Flaherty and received standing eight counts in all three rounds, but after receiving a second count in the third round the referee had no choice but to put a stop to the punishment.