Five Peterborough BMX Club racers finished top of the class
Peterborough BMX Club celebrated five class winners in the second round of the East Summer Series competition.
The city club sent 24 members to an event hosted by Braintree Bullets and Charlotte Budby (female 7-8), Krystian Garbarczyk (male 9s), Bradley Goulding (male 17-29), Dylan Dixon (40-44 cruiser) and Leah Pearson (30+ cruiser) all finished top of the class.
Peterborough finished second overall behind their hosts as they also enjoyed 11 top three finishes.
Round three in the series takes place at the Olympic Park in Lea Valley on April, 27.
