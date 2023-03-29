Five local Masters win eight Eastern Championships medals, prolific Phil passed London road test in style

Claire Smith on top of the podium.

​​Claire Smith won the over 45s ladies 400m in a time of 63.7. She also took the 200m gold in 29.11.

Husband Julian Smith clocked 58.93 for mens over 50s 400m bronze and 25.98 for 200m gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Clough took top spot in the over 50s 2km walk with a time of 12.40, while Elisabeth Sennit-Clough made it onto the 2nd step of the podium, winning the 3,000m over 45s silver in a time of 12.10.

Phil Martin out on his own during the Oakley 20.

John Spriggs achieved distances of 7.23m in the triple jump and 3.62m in the long jump winning the over 70s gold in both events.

Prolific winner Phil Martin came through his pre-London Marathon road test unscathed and victorious after winning the Oakley 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having injured himself just two weeks ago the Peterborough & Nene Valley AC flyer was understandably apprehensive as he stood on the start line.

Thankfully he crossed the finishing line with a big smile on his face and a time of 1:56.08 in the bag with the second placed runner, former Bushfield Jogger James Fisher, still a mile down the road.

Afterwards a delighted Martin said: "I needed that result today, both physically and mentally.

"A slight tear in my calf in the Inter-Counties 20 miler at the start of the month disrupted my marathon training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wasn’t sure where I was at, or whether or not 26.2 miles was out of the question.

“But now I have a few weeks to sharpen up and get ready for the big day in the capital."

Eye's Roy Young was also in action at Oakley taking the over 65 prize with a time of 2:55.58.

Young's team-mate Emma Richmond was the 9th senior lady home in a time of 2:48.05.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Marathon takes place this year on Sunday, April 23.

THORNEY 10

The Keith Hall Memorial Thorney 10k was the usual windblown affair, with the open Fenland course offering no protection whatsoever from the elements.

Hunts AC's Dave Hudson won the race in a time of 32.22, but the local glory was to be found in the ladies race where four PANVAC runners made the top seven and the club won the team prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Tyler finished as runner-up, just eight seconds behind race winner Kanina O'Neill of March AC who clocked 38:23.

Hannah Knight placed 3rd in 39.46, with Rebecca Lee 6th in 43.07 and Alison Staines 7th with a time of 44.05.

Yaxley's Barbara Johnson was 1st over 65 in 55.19.

Dan Lewis of PANVAC was the leading Peterborough-based runner placing 7th in 33.57.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hudson had March AC's Andrew Jakeman hot on his heels. Jakeman crossed the line in 2nd place with a time of 32.31. Third place went to James Orrell of Hunts AC in a time of 32.52. Jakeman's March team-mate Glenn Watts crossed the line 4th in 33.28.

The Goodwin brothers from Thorney AC both raced well with Tobias finishing 12th in 34.46, and Elijah was just under two minutes further back in 20th.

Steve Wilkinson was the 2nd PANVAC man to make the top 20, placing 13th in a time of 34.55.

PANVAC's Alex Curtis finished 21st with Yaxley's Jordan Buttigieg 23rd and Jason Bishop of Bushfield 24th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROUND-UP

Ruth Jones had a disappointing Sunday in Wales when, despite not feeling at her best, she took part in the Cardiff Bay 10k.

The Helpston Harrier struggled round to finish as 20th lady with a time of 39.29. This was a minute down on her Trafford 10k clocking earlier this month.

ROUND-UP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANVAC's John Pike won the 5,000m in a distance running event put on by his club at the Embankment track. Pike clocked 17:27.8, while Sarah Caskey was the first lady in a time of 19:56.0.

The 3,000m was dominated by athletes from Hunts AC with Chris Smith winning in a time of 8:33.5, exactly one minute ahead of 3rd placed Peterborough's based Hunts AC athlete Dylan Tomasselli.

One mile honours went to Michael Major of the host club who clocked 4:56.5, with Thorney AC teenager Luke Maddy runner up in 5:18.0.

PANVAC's Alex Gibbs finished 2nd in a Battersea 10k staged in Battersea Park. Gibbs led for much of the race, but crossed the line in 32.19, 16 seconds behind the race winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad