Five leading Royals attend a GB Womens American Football training camp
Five players from the successful Peterborough Royals Womens American Football team have moved closer to GB recognition.
Jess Guthrie (offensive line), Jade Heales (running back), Jessica Liddiard (defensive back), Tanya Dales (linebacker) and Lynsey Holding (defensive back) all attended a two-day develpment training camp in Nottingham last weekend.
Over 100 players from all over the UK attended.
Dales helped Team GB to a silver medal at the Womens World Cup in Finland earlier this year.
The Royals are holding a ‘Rookies Day’ at their home base at Peterborough Lions Rugby Union Club at Bretton Park (10am to 1pm) for anyone interested in taking up the sport.