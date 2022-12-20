Five leading Royals attend a GB Womens American Football training camp

GB international Tanya Dales of the Peterborough Royals.

Jess Guthrie (offensive line), Jade Heales (running back), Jessica Liddiard (defensive back), Tanya Dales (linebacker) and Lynsey Holding (defensive back) all attended a two-day develpment training camp in Nottingham last weekend.

Over 100 players from all over the UK attended.

Dales helped Team GB to a silver medal at the Womens World Cup in Finland earlier this year.