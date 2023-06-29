News you can trust since 1948
Five City of Peterborough Hockey Club players on international duty

​City of Peterborough Hockey Club are proud to have five players on international duty this weekend.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Joe Finding (left) in action for City of Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes.Joe Finding (left) in action for City of Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes.
Joe Finding (left) in action for City of Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes.

​For the first time in club history City have three players in England squads in the same European Championship Masters Hockey event which takes place in Nottingham.

Club captain Joe Finding has forced his way into the England over 35 set up after becoming eligible this season and City player-coach Gareth Andrew will compete in the over 40 competition for his country.

And multiple medal-winning Masters man Adam Drake will also be representing England in the over 50s competition. Drake,a former National League player who still appears for lower Town teams at weekends, has played for all England age groups after starting out at over 35 level.

At the same time as the Nottingham event, older age groups are competing in Valancia in Spain where City players Jon Short and Sue McNaughton will be representing Wales.

Finding will again skipper City in their National Conference Midlands League campaign in the 2023 -24 season.

City have been joined by new teams Barford Tigers, Banbury and Stourport this season.

Nottingham University seconds, Birmingham University seconds, Norwich City, Harleston Magpies, St Albans and Bedford will provide the rest of the opposition.

The fixtures are expected to be released at the end of this month.

City finished fourth last season.

