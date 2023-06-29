Joe Finding (left) in action for City of Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes.

​For the first time in club history City have three players in England squads in the same European Championship Masters Hockey event which takes place in Nottingham.

Club captain Joe Finding has forced his way into the England over 35 set up after becoming eligible this season and City player-coach Gareth Andrew will compete in the over 40 competition for his country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And multiple medal-winning Masters man Adam Drake will also be representing England in the over 50s competition. Drake,a former National League player who still appears for lower Town teams at weekends, has played for all England age groups after starting out at over 35 level.

At the same time as the Nottingham event, older age groups are competing in Valancia in Spain where City players Jon Short and Sue McNaughton will be representing Wales.

Finding will again skipper City in their National Conference Midlands League campaign in the 2023 -24 season.

City have been joined by new teams Barford Tigers, Banbury and Stourport this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham University seconds, Birmingham University seconds, Norwich City, Harleston Magpies, St Albans and Bedford will provide the rest of the opposition.

The fixtures are expected to be released at the end of this month.