Vadim Tarasenko in action for Panthers at Belle Vue. Photo: Taylor Lanning, Holeshot Media

The meeting marks the home debut of recent signing Vadim Tarasenko, who rode superbly in last week’s reverse fixture at the National Speedway Stadium, and there is much anticipation for his first Showground appearance.

The Crendon Panthers still have just the one win on the board this season from their victory over King’s Lynn last month, and the visit of the Aces is another big test.

Whilst Peterborough defeated Belle Vue to win the league title in an epic 2021 Grand Final, the Manchester side’s overall record on their trips to Alwalton in recent years has been spectacularly impressive.

And with a powerhouse top two of British Champion Dan Bewley and Brady Kurtz, along with in-form Jaimon Lidsey and former Peterborough star Charles Wright, the visitors will no doubt arrive in confident mood.

Monday’s meeting will be the first at home since Niels-Kristian Iversen took over the No.1 berth for Panthers.

And after two encouraging away performances – he won two races in Manchester and then collected 12+1 at Ipswich despite the top-end strength of the Witches – the Dane is looking forward to racing at home once again.

Iversen said: “I’ve been struggling a bit on the smaller tracks since coming back to British racing. It’s different settings on the bikes, different techniques and everything, and I’ve found it a little difficult.

“It was definitely much better at Ipswich. I felt better on the bike and did some decent races, so it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

“We just need to focus now on Monday’s home meeting and hopefully we can get a win. It’s time for us to kick on at home.”

A busy week also includes the Premiership Pairs at Leicester on Thursday, where Panthers are represented by Tarasenko and Richie Worrall, and then next Sunday (July 2, 4pm) the club pays tribute to one of its most loyal and popular riders as Ulrich Ostergaard stages his Farewell Meeting.

PETERBOROUGH: Niels-Kristian Iversen, Ben Cook, Benjamin Basso, Richie Worrall, Vadim Tarasenko, Hans Andersen, Jordan Jenkins.