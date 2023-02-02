First-class opposition for Peterborough Town CC, Stamford T20 Cup draws, indoor cricket latest

James Hildreth. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

​Former Somerset batter James Hildreth will be playing in the competition after signing for Stony Stratford.

The 38 year-old retired from professional cricket at the end of last summer, having scored more than 28,000 runs in all competitions over a 20-year career, including exactly 18,000 in first-class cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first-class average is 41 with a career-high score of 303 not out made against Warwickshire in 2009.

Hildreth has the honour of having a stand named after him at Somerset’s home ground at Taunton.

Hildreth hails from Stony, having been born in nearby Milton Keynes, and he is returning to play for his boyhood club this summer.

CUP DRAWS

Holders Bourne will face Castor in the first round of the 2023 Stamford KO T20 Cup.

Draw: Newborough v Stamford Town, Ufford Park v Burghley Park, Barnack v CC Peterborough, Uppingham v Market Deeping, Bourne v Castor, Ketton Sports v LGR XI. Byes Nassington, Whittlesey.

Holders Burghley Park will travel to Stamford Town in the opening round of the Stamford Charity T20 Cup.

Draw: Whittlesey v Peterborough Town, Stamford Town v Burghley Park, CC Peterborough v Barnack, Nassington v Newborough, Ufford Park v Castor, Ketton Sports v LGR XI, Market Deeping v Uppingham. Bye Bourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

INDOOR CRICKET

​AK 11 will win the Hunts and Peterborough Indoor title on Sunday if they beat Sheikh 11 in their final match.

​AK moved to the table after beating previous leaders, and reigning champions, Bretton in the penultimate round of matches at Bushfield last weekend.

Despite problems at the start of both innings AK won by four wickets with seven balls to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AK, Bretton and Werrington are level on points at the top of the table, but the former lead the way based on head to head results.

Werrington beat Hampton last weekend when there were also wins for Ufford Park and Sheikh over CAMRA and Pak Azad respectively.